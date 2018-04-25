Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Armenian serviceman injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army serviceman Martun Kherunts, 1998, was slightly injured by Azerbaijani shooting on April 25 at about 17:10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, the injured soldier’s life is not under risk.

Investigation is underway to reveal details.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration