Armenian serviceman injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army serviceman Martun Kherunts, 1998, was slightly injured by Azerbaijani shooting on April 25 at about 17:10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, the injured soldier’s life is not under risk.

Investigation is underway to reveal details.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan