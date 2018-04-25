Karen Karapetyan and Richard Mills discuss domestic situation in Armenia – RE-EDITED

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills. The interlocutors discussed issues of domestic political situation in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan highlighted solving domestic political issues through dialogue and in line with the Constitution, and thanked the U.S. Administration for its position on the issue. The acting PM highlighted the consultations of President Armen Sarkissian with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces for discussing the situation in the country and ways to solve problems, including through snap elections.

Ambassador Mills once again reaffirmed the position of the U.S. Administration and underlined that all the processes must take place in line with the Constitution. He added that there is no alternative to dialogue for settling the political situation.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan