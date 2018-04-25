Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. By the decisions of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Emil Tarasyan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, and Arman Khachatryan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia according to their applications, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government of Armenia.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan