Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. By the decisions of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Emil Tarasyan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, and Arman Khachatryan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia according to their applications, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government of Armenia.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:52 Karen Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski highlight normalization of domestic political situation through dialogue
- 18:46 Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord
- 18:29 ARF withdraws from coalition, announces that parliament should elect Prime Minister enjoying people’s trust
- 17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-18
- 17:49 Asian Stocks - 25-04-18
- 17:46 “Yelk” bloc decides candidate for PM’s post, but votes are still not enough
- 17:34 Acting PM Karen Karapetyan denies resignation rumors
- 17:12 Reports on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are fake news, spokesman confirms
- 17:05 Russian, Iranian and Turkish FMs’ meeting on Syria expected to be held in Moscow April 28
- 16:39 Armenian President continues consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces
- 16:04 State Revenue Committee denies opposition’s claim on closure of Bagratashen checkpoint
- 15:58 Ramgavar party calls for constructive negotiations to avoid escalation in Armenia
- 15:37 U.S. Embassy in Armenia denies some media reports on change of visa requirements
- 15:24 French-Armenian businessman wants to invest in road construction field
- 14:49 Stripping MP Pashinyan of parliamentary immunity not in agenda - HHK
- 14:41 Russia hopes Armenia will find consensus decision soon – Peskov
- 14:36 Defense ministry to use helicopter for daily functioning of armed forces as demonstrators block streets
- 14:30 Street-blocking tactic of demonstrators causes on-duty military convoy to be blocked in traffic jam - report
- 14:25 Political scientist says opposition MP Pashinyan, supporters are not ready for snap elections proposed by acting PM
- 14:11 Egypt considers acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide fair issue – expert
- 14:09 Armenia’s ruling party to make decision for PM candidate after dialogue of political forces - HHK
- 13:48 Council of University Rectors urges to immediately shift ongoing processes into legal framework
- 13:45 Event dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Rome
- 13:22 ‘Where are we heading? Dictatorship? Dictation?’ – acting PM on opposition’s ultimatums
- 12:45 LIVE UPDATES: Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan leads supporters through Yerevan as demonstrations continue after April 24 silence day
- 12:41 Acting minister of sports and youth affairs of Armenia steps down
- 12:17 Acting PM of Armenia in favor of snap elections - 'no other indicator for being people's choice'
- 11:41 Change in voting system is issue of political forces, parliament – says acting PM
- 11:39 U.S. Senator Edward Markey considers recognition of Armenian Genocide their moral obligation
- 11:35 Germania Airline enters Armenian market
- 11:33 If we don’t find solution we’ll have problems in everything – acting PM of Armenia
- 11:06 ‘Unstable situation can’t bring any benefit’ – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia calls for maximum soberness
- 10:59 Acting PM Karapetyan doesn’t accept the format on electing people’s candidate as proposed by opposition MP Pashinyan
- 10:58 Armenian president commences consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary political forces
- 09:59 Saudi Arabia demands Qatar to deploy troops in Syria
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 34042 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3414 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2776 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2212 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls
18:55, 04.21.2018
Viewed 1778 times Azerbaijan launches heavy ceasefire violations in Artsakh