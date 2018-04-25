Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. By the decisions of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Emil Tarasyan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, and Arman Khachatryan has been released from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia according to their applications, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government of Armenia.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration