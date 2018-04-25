Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan denies resignation rumors


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has personally denied media reports about his resignation after fake news was spread online.

“Dear citizens, the information about my resignation is false,” Karapetyan said on Facebook.

The resignation reports were earlier also denied by Karapetyan’s spokesman Aram Araratyan. But the fake news continued to spread online.

 

