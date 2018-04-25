Acting PM Karen Karapetyan denies resignation rumors

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has personally denied media reports about his resignation after fake news was spread online.

“Dear citizens, the information about my resignation is false,” Karapetyan said on Facebook.

The resignation reports were earlier also denied by Karapetyan’s spokesman Aram Araratyan. But the fake news continued to spread online.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan