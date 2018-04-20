- 18:52 Karen Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski highlight normalization of domestic political situation through dialogue
- 18:46 Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord
- 18:29 ARF withdraws from coalition, announces that parliament should elect Prime Minister enjoying people’s trust
- 17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-18
- 17:49 Asian Stocks - 25-04-18
- 17:46 “Yelk” bloc decides candidate for PM’s post, but votes are still not enough
- 17:34 Acting PM Karen Karapetyan denies resignation rumors
- 17:12 Reports on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are fake news, spokesman confirms
- 17:05 Russian, Iranian and Turkish FMs’ meeting on Syria expected to be held in Moscow April 28
- 16:39 Armenian President continues consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces
- 16:04 State Revenue Committee denies opposition’s claim on closure of Bagratashen checkpoint
- 15:58 Ramgavar party calls for constructive negotiations to avoid escalation in Armenia
- 15:37 U.S. Embassy in Armenia denies some media reports on change of visa requirements
- 15:24 French-Armenian businessman wants to invest in road construction field
- 14:49 Stripping MP Pashinyan of parliamentary immunity not in agenda - HHK
- 14:41 Russia hopes Armenia will find consensus decision soon – Peskov
- 14:36 Defense ministry to use helicopter for daily functioning of armed forces as demonstrators block streets
- 14:30 Street-blocking tactic of demonstrators causes on-duty military convoy to be blocked in traffic jam - report
- 14:25 Political scientist says opposition MP Pashinyan, supporters are not ready for snap elections proposed by acting PM
- 14:11 Egypt considers acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide fair issue – expert
- 14:09 Armenia’s ruling party to make decision for PM candidate after dialogue of political forces - HHK
- 13:48 Council of University Rectors urges to immediately shift ongoing processes into legal framework
- 13:45 Event dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Rome
- 13:22 ‘Where are we heading? Dictatorship? Dictation?’ – acting PM on opposition’s ultimatums
- 12:45 LIVE UPDATES: Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan leads supporters through Yerevan as demonstrations continue after April 24 silence day
- 12:41 Acting minister of sports and youth affairs of Armenia steps down
- 12:17 Acting PM of Armenia in favor of snap elections - 'no other indicator for being people's choice'
- 11:41 Change in voting system is issue of political forces, parliament – says acting PM
- 11:39 U.S. Senator Edward Markey considers recognition of Armenian Genocide their moral obligation
- 11:35 Germania Airline enters Armenian market
- 11:33 If we don’t find solution we’ll have problems in everything – acting PM of Armenia
- 11:06 ‘Unstable situation can’t bring any benefit’ – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia calls for maximum soberness
- 10:59 Acting PM Karapetyan doesn’t accept the format on electing people’s candidate as proposed by opposition MP Pashinyan
- 10:58 Armenian president commences consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary political forces
- 09:59 Saudi Arabia demands Qatar to deploy troops in Syria
