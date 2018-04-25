Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Reports on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are fake news, spokesman confirms


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Reports on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are fake news, Karapetyan’s spokesman Aram Araratyan said.

“Media reports on Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are disinformation and have nothing to do with reality”, he said.

