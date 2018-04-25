Russian, Iranian and Turkish FMs’ meeting on Syria expected to be held in Moscow April 28

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey – Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu, dedicated to Syria is expected to be held in Moscow on April 28, a source of the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.

“A meeting between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers on the Syrian settlement is due to be held on Saturday in Moscow”, the source said.

The previous negotiations between the top diplomats of the three countries acting as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire were held in Astana on March 16.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan