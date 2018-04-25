Armenian President continues consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues consultations and telephone conversations with the representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces discussing the current situation in the country and the solution ways, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

