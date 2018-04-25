State Revenue Committee denies opposition’s claim on closure of Bagratashen checkpoint

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has denied opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s claims who earlier said that the Bagratashen customs checkpoint has been closed.

“The State Revenue Committee of Armenia is officially announcing that as of this moment, not only the Bagratashen customs checkpoint but also all other checkpoints of the country are functioning normally”, the State Revenue Committee said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan