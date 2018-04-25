Ramgavar party calls for constructive negotiations to avoid escalation in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, aka Ramgavar Party, released a statement on the domestic situation in Armenia.

Ramgavar expressed conviction that only through constructive negotiations is it possible to avoid further escalation of the situation and irreversible losses.

“After Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation a new unprecedented political situation has been created. The party welcomes all those initiatives, calls and urges from international platforms on settling existing problems through constructive negotiations, having the Armenian constitution as a guideline. Ramgavar is certain that only through constructive negotiations is it possible to avoid further escalation of the situation and irreversible losses. Negotiations which will result in enabling to outline a roadmap for exiting the situation, in line with the letter and spirit of the law, right up to holding snap parliamentary elections”, the statement said.

Ramgavar expressed hope that the parties will display wisdom for giving reasonable solutions for existing problems.

“The party is expressing hope that the parties will put the interests of the state and all Armenians above the segmental and personal and will solve the issues with a compromised option, we emphasize – within the framework of the constitution and law,” the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan