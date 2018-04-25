Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

U.S. Embassy in Armenia denies some media reports on change of visa requirements


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia issued a statement denying some media reports according to which changes have been made in visa requirements, Armenpress reports.

The statement says:

“The U.S. Embassy has learned that some news outlets have erroneously been reporting changes to visa requirements for Armenians for travel to the U.S. These reports, which lack sources or quotes, are false, and all visa requirements remain the same. Please visit our website for accurate information on U.S. visas: https://am.usembassy.gov/visas/”.


