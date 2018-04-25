French-Armenian businessman wants to invest in road construction field

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received French-Armenian businessman Raffi Yeramyan on April 25, the ministry told Armenpress.

The businessman presented to the acting minister the main goal of his visit to Armenia. He said tourism development can play an important role for the progress of Armenia’s economy, and he and his family have carried out significant works on this path in different countries. But the businessman noted that the construction of quality roads is also very important, and he wants to invest in this process.

Vahan Martirosyan thanked the Armenian businessmen and said over the past year significant work have being conducted in the field of road construction. There are great programs for road construction which are being gradually implemented.

During the meeting a number of options for more effectively using the investments proposed by the businessman in the road construction works were discussed.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan