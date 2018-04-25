Defense ministry to use helicopter for daily functioning of armed forces as demonstrators block streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. A helicopter is being used for ensuring the normal process of ensuring the military’s management and combat-readiness, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Taking into account the difficult passage of roads, a helicopter is being used for ensuring the normal process of ensuring the management and combat-readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces. Please don’t spread disinformation,” Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier a group of protesters who blocked a road in Vardenis, Armenia, didn’t allow a military convoy heading to on-duty combat service to pass, Yerkir Media reports.

The commander of the soldiers was forced to interfere and only afterwards the road was opened briefly.

As demonstrations continue in various parts, protesters are resuming their tactic of blocking streets.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan