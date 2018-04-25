Street-blocking tactic of demonstrators causes on-duty military convoy to be blocked in traffic jam - report

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Moments ago a group of protesters who blocked a road in Vardenis, Armenia, didn’t allow a military convoy heading to on-duty combat service to pass, Yerkir Media reports.

The commander of the soldiers was forced to interfere and only afterwards the road was briefly opened .

As demonstrations continue in various parts, protesters once again resumed their tactic of blocking streets.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan