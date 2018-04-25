Egypt considers acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide fair issue – expert

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Egyptians show a great compassion over the issue of the Armenian Genocide, Atef Saadawy – expert, researcher at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said, adding that Egypt considers the recognition of the Genocide as a fair issue, Armenpress reports.

The expert delivered a report titled ‘Official position of Egypt and Arab world on the Armenian Genocide’ during the scientific conference ‘Armenian-Arab Relations: From the Armenian Genocide to current challenges’ in Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences on April 25.

“A bill on recognizing the Armenian Genocide has been submitted to the Egyptian Parliament. In addition, there are issues voiced in courts in order for the Egypt to recognize it. Culture days, different initiatives and events commemorating the Genocide are being held in the country”, Atef Saadawy told Armenpress.

Asked whether the stances of the state and the people are different on this matter, the Egyptian researcher said the difference between the views of the people and the leadership is not great.

Talking about the Armenian Genocide recognition bill, the expert said it is in the Parliament for already three years, but they hope the bill will be adopted during the next sitting. “Egypt doesn’t want to view the adoption of the Armenian Genocide from this perspective”, Atef Saadawy said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan