Armenia’s ruling party to make decision for PM candidate after dialogue of political forces - HHK

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The HHK (Republican Party) faction of Armenia’s parliament will nominate its candidate for Prime Minister after dialogue with political forces, leader of the ruling party’s faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters after the faction’s session in the parliament today.

According to him, the Republicans haven’t yet made a decision, and the “people’s candidate” term is a relative concept.

“We have addressed the President with a call in order for him to address political forces for dialogue. When this dialogue happens, we will present our decision. HHK is united, we will speak about this when we will present a decision,” he said.

Baghdasaryan said they will make a statement shortly.

Under Article 149 of the Armenian Constitution, in case of a resignation of the PM or in case the PM’s seat is vacant, after the government’s resignation, factions of the parliament are entitled to nominate candidates for PM within seven days.

The PM is elected by majority of votes of the total number of lawmakers.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

The President said Wednesday that he has commenced consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces.

Earlier on April 24, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference that the people’s candidate should be decided in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan suggested announcing the name of the candidate and it will be decided by the people’s response.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan said the only way to determine a choice of the people are elections. Karapetyan said he is in favor of snap elections.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan