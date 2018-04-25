Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Council of University Rectors urges to immediately shift ongoing processes into legal framework


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS.  The Council of Rectors of State Universities of Armenia has urged to immediately shift the ongoing political processes to the legal framework, the ministry of education and science told ARMENPRESS.

“We address a call to all political forces, social groups, the entire society of Armenia. It is necessary to immediately shift the ongoing political processes only to a legal framework, dialogue platform and solve all issues with the complete participation of the political segment and through consensus – ruling out the deepening of an atmosphere of hatred and the possible use of violence. Only this way it will be possible to bring the country out of the tense situation”, the statement of the council said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




