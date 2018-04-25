Acting minister of sports and youth affairs of Armenia steps down

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of sports and youth affairs of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan has resigned.

“As a BHK [Prosperous Armenia Party] supporter, I endorse Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s call for nationwide mobilization. At this moment, nothing is more important than finding a stable and peaceful exit for our fatherland,” Mr. Rostomyan said in part.

Earlier Gagik Tsarukyan, the business tycoon and president of BHK, endorsed opposition leader Pashinyan and called on his supporters to mobilize around the movement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan