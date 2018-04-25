If we don’t find solution we’ll have problems in everything – acting PM of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan says he hopes that citizens will prompt all political forces to sit down for negotiations and solutions.

“We don’t have another option, if we don’t find solutions we will have problems in economy and other branches. It will impact each and every one of us – salary, economic growth, pensions, tourists, investments. We have numerous investors with which we have discussions planned in our agenda, but we have postponed”, he said.

Addressing reporters, the acting PM said he is highly interested that reporters, as active citizens, attempt to call for tolerance.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

