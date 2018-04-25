Change in voting system is issue of political forces, parliament – says acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sees the issue of changing the ranked voting system in the circle of discussion of political forces.

Asked by a reporter whether or not authorities might abolish the current voting system if indeed snap elections were to take place, taking into account that the opposition was recently disapproving the system, the acting PM said: “This isn’t the issue of authorities, this is an issue of the political forces and the parliament. I have announced that there is no restriction whatsoever, let political forces meet so that it doesn’t turn out as if it is at the will or dictation of one political force, even by proceeding with the most sincere and good patriotic outbursts I don’t rule this out. But political forces must decide how the snap elections are held, the rules, if there is such necessity”.

The “ranked voting” system was first introduced in Armenia during the 2017 parliamentary elections.

According to the electoral code the parliamentary elections were held through a proportional electoral system. However, each political party or alliance taking part in the election was entitled to nominate two lists – one national proportional and 13 regional – one for each electoral district.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan