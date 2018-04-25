U.S. Senator Edward Markey considers recognition of Armenian Genocide their moral obligation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey promises not to stop the fight in the Senate until the Armenian Genocide is fully and properly recognized, reports Armenpress.

The Senator issued a statement on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On this day each year, we honor the memories of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished in the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral obligation to fully and properly recognize the Genocide, and for too long, we have not lived up to that obligation. Pope Francis has rightly called the Armenian Genocide ‘the first Genocide of the 20th century’, rightfully proclaiming that it is our duty to honor the memory of those who died. I will not stop fighting in the U.S. Senate until we completely and totally fulfill this duty, and that it is made the clear, unequivocal conclusion – once and for all – of our nation as a model for tolerance and freedom around the world”, the statement said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan

