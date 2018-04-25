Germania Airline enters Armenian market
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Germania Airline has submitted an application to Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Berlin-Yerevan-Berlin regular flights, the General Department told Armenpress.
The talks on launching direct flights between Armenia and Germany began since summer 2016.
The Berlin-Yerevan-Berlin flight will launch on June 16. The flights will be carried out once a week.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:41 Change in voting system is issue of political forces, parliament – says acting PM
- 11:39 U.S. Senator Edward Markey considers recognition of Armenian Genocide their moral obligation
- 11:35 Germania Airline enters Armenian market
- 11:33 If we don’t find solution we’ll have problems in everything – acting PM of Armenia
- 11:06 ‘Unstable situation can’t bring any benefit’ – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia calls for maximum soberness
- 10:59 Acting PM Karapetyan doesn’t accept the format on electing people’s candidate as proposed by opposition MP Pashinyan
- 10:58 Armenian president commences consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary political forces
- 09:59 Saudi Arabia demands Qatar to deploy troops in Syria
- 09:55 US Senate confirms Paul Nakasone as new director of National Security Agency and Cyber Command
- 09:43 European Stocks - 24-04-18
- 09:37 US stocks down - 24-04-18
- 09:35 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-18
- 09:32 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-04-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices Down - 24-04-18
- 09:07 Armenian law enforcement agents apprehend long-time fugitive Garegin Chugaszyan in Yerevan
- 08:59 US urges dialogue in Armenia
- 04.24-23:57 Government-opposition meeting cancelled as MP Pashinyan unilaterally makes new demands
- 04.24-23:21 We stand with the Armenian people - Trump used term “Medz Yeghern” in his April 24 address
- 04.24-20:45 Pashinyan continues insisting on his own agenda of talks
- 04.24-20:33 Bashar al-Assad hosts representatives of Syrian-Armenian community
- 04.24-20:28 “TUMO” center to be opened in Paris in September
- 04.24-20:20 Kazakhstan’s PM expresses support to Armenian people in telephone conversation with Karen Karapetyan
- 04.24-20:12 Karen Karapetyan holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus
- 04.24-20:08 We respect memory of all victims and universal human values – Paris Mayor
- 04.24-19:06 Artsakh’s Defense Ministry releases new footage showing mobilization of Azerbaijani troops
- 04.24-18:33 Armenia becomes meeting place of humanist heroes – Ruben Vardanyan about “Aurora – 2018”
- 04.24-18:25 Aleppo Armenians pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 04.24-17:55 Ambassador of France highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia
- 04.24-17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-04-18
- 04.24-17:46 Asian Stocks - 24-04-18
- 04.24-17:34 Agenda of talks with MP Pashinyan is open – acting PM to Ambassadors accredited in Armenia
- 04.24-17:32 April 24 important day also for France – Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte
- 04.24-17:21 Armenian Genocide commemorated in Greece
- 04.24-16:51 April 24 is not only Armenian Genocide remembrance day, but a day to remind world about our demand – Catholicos Aram I
- 04.24-16:48 Acting PM Karapetyan holds meeting with IDeA executives
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 33720 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3380 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2732 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2184 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls
18:55, 04.21.2018
Viewed 1738 times Azerbaijan launches heavy ceasefire violations in Artsakh