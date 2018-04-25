Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Germania Airline enters Armenian market


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Germania Airline has submitted an application to Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate Berlin-Yerevan-Berlin regular flights, the General Department told Armenpress.

The talks on launching direct flights between Armenia and Germany began since summer 2016.

The Berlin-Yerevan-Berlin flight will launch on June 16. The flights will be carried out once a week.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration