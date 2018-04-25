Armenian president commences consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary political forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has released a statement, saying that he is starting consultations from April 25 with representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in Armenia and ways for solutions, the President’s Office said.

“Dear countrymen,

Yesterday, on April 24, all our people, together with the global community, commemorated the memory of our holy martyrs, displaying an example of national solidarity and unity.

Today also, more than ever, we must be united.

The civil movement, which involves mostly the youth, opens new opportunities in the direction of Recuperation of Armenia’s political life and deepening of democracy. It will elevate the reputation of Armenia and the Armenian people in the world, if we will be able to find correct and measured solutions.

In this regard the launch of dialogue between the sides is highly important. I am aware of the statements and stances of civil movement leader Nikol Pashinyan and acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan about the suspension of the negotiations which were planned for this morning.

I express regret that the negotiations have been interrupted.

The country and our young democracy stand before a serious trial.

Being concerned about the situation, from today I am beginning consultations with representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in our country and ways for finding solutions.

I hope that through joint efforts we will succeed in finding possible settlement paths in a spirit of mutual understanding”, the president said.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan