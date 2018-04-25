Saudi Arabia demands Qatar to deploy troops in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Qatar must send troops to Syria if it doesn’t want to lose American military assistance, Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir said April 24, RIA Novosti reported.

“Qatar must pay for the US military presence in Syria and must send its own troops to Syria before the US President refuses to defense Qatar”, Adel al-Jubeir said.

According to the Saudi FM, if the US were to stop ensuring Qatar’s security, the regime of that country will collapse in less than a week.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain suspended diplomatic relations with Qatar, citing terror threats.

