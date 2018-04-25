US Senate confirms Paul Nakasone as new director of National Security Agency and Cyber Command

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency, Army Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone, Reuters reports.

Nakasone has an extensive background in cyber issues, having held positions including serving as chief of the U.S. Army’s cyber command since late 2016.

Nakasone, 54, replaces Admiral Mike Rogers, who is retiring after nearly four years in the “dual-hat” position leading the NSA.

During the Senate hearings, Nakasone said he did not think Russia, China and other countries had seen enough of a U.S. response to cyber attacks to change their behavior.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan