LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 8.86% to $2223.00, copper price up by 0.93% to $7030.00, lead price up by 0.13% to $2355.00, nickel price up by 1.38% to $14295.00, tin price down by 2.42% to $20980.00, zinc price up by 1.21% to $3262.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
