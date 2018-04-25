Armenian law enforcement agents apprehend long-time fugitive Garegin Chugaszyan in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. National security agents and police officers of Armenia have apprehended Garegin Chugaszyan, a long-time fugitive wanted by law enforcement agencies since 2016 for organizing riots.

Chugaszyan, 53, was chairman of the Founding Parliament initiative, an opposition movement, and was detained in 2015 for organizing riots ahead of April 24 – the Armenian Genocide commemoration day. However, the prosecution changed the detention a few days later and Chugaszyan was released on a signature bond.

Chugaszyan later failed to appear before court. He had changed his place of residence without notifying authorities as required by law, thus violating the signature bond.

The court issued an arrest warrant and Chugaszyan was declared wanted.

