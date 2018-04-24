Pashinyan continues insisting on his own agenda of talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan continues insisting that the only agenda during negotiations with authorities on April 25 will be the peaceful transition of power without any shocks, Pashinyan announced in a press conference with international media outlets.

“Tomorrow talks will be restored and I hope that the ruling party and the transitional government will not make any attempts to remain in power. The only agenda of the talks can be the peaceful transition of power without any shocks”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He added that their first demand was Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, and the second demand will be the appointment of people’s candidate by the National Assembly, who can in no case represent the ruling Republican Party.

