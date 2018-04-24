Bashar al-Assad hosts representatives of Syrian-Armenian community

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hosted the representatives of the Armenian community on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Gandzasar” newspaper.

During the meeting the sides spoke about the role of the Armenian community during the past years of the Syrian crisis and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Syria in the future.

“Patriotism cannot be expressed just by words. Patriotism means sense of belonging, protection of motherland.

This means that each of us must have his own contribution in this, irrespective of his national belonging”, Assad said.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan