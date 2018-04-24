Kazakhstan’s PM expresses support to Armenian people in telephone conversation with Karen Karapetyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Kazakh side, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a telephone conversation with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral agenda, as well as partnership in the sidelines of the EAEU.

The sides also talked about the developments in Armenia and in this context PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev expressed support to the friendly Armenian people.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan