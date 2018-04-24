Armenia becomes meeting place of humanist heroes – Ruben Vardanyan about “Aurora – 2018”

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The works done by the prize winners of the two years of “Auroroa” Humanitarian Award will be presented during the 3-day events of “Aurora-2018”. “It will be presented how the organizations directed the money they received to the education of people and health services in 14 countries”, ARMENPRESS reports Co-founder of “Auroroa” Humanitarian Award Ruben Vardanyan told the reporters.

According to the philanthropist bestowing the award in Armenia is a good chance for people doing heroic works in different parts of the world to meet and keep in touch in the future. According to him, guests are expected to arrive from various parts of the world which is an important step for raising awareness of Armenia not only as the first Christian country or a nation that survived genocide, but also as a humanitarian hub.

The third winner of “Aurora” award will be named this year. Ruben Vardanyan and the other Co-founder Noubar Afeyan named the heroes of this year. They are Mr. Kyaw Hla Aung, Lawyer and Rohingya Leader, Myanmar – A Rohingya Muslim who, despite being imprisoned for a collective 12 years for peaceful protests against systematic discrimination and violence, uses his legal expertise to fight for equality, improvements in education and human rights for his community. He has nominated international organizations that provide medical aid and assistance to refugees in Myanmar.

Fr. Héctor Tomás González Castillo, Founder of La 72, Mexico – A Franciscan friar who has provided shelter, food, water, counseling and legal assistance to more than 50,000 Central American immigrants along their often-harrowing journeys through Mexico, providing aid to all, including those who suffer traumatic attacks, attempted kidnappings and expulsions from their own countries. He has nominated organizations working to promote human rights for those living with HIV/AIDS and to provide cultural education to Mayans in Mexico.

Mrs. Sunitha Krishnan, Co-Founder of Prajwala, India – A gang rape survivor turned women’s rights advocate who used her trauma as motivation to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of sex trafficking and forced prostitution back into society, creating an organization that has positively impacted the lives of more than 17,800 women and children. She has nominated organizations that fight gender imbalance and sexual violence and trafficking throughout India.

The annual 3-day events of “Aurora” humanitarian initiative will take place on June 8-10, 2018. The 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate will be named on June 10.

