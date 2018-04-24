Aleppo Armenians pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenians in Aleppo held a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. ARMENPRESS reports they chanted various slogans with the flags of Syria and Armenia in their hands.

A mass was delivered on April 24 at the national cemetery by Archbishop Shahan Sarkissian.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic, Australia’s state of New South Wales, 48 US states.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan