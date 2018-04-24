Ambassador of France highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has an active and democratic society, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the domestic developments. “This morning French President Emmanuel Macron sent a message (on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide – edit.) to the Armenian President in support of the Armenian people and for the sake of friendship. The most important thing is that the outcomes were peaceful”, the French Ambassador said.

Serzh Sargsyan stepped down from the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia on April 23. The First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan will fulfill the responsibilities of the Prime Minister until a temporary Government is formed. The resignation came after 10 days of peaceful mass rallies and acts of civil disobedience in Armenia.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan