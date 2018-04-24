Agenda of talks with MP Pashinyan is open – acting PM to Ambassadors accredited in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on April 24 met with Ambassadors accredited in Armenia and heads of international organizations having a diplomatic status, Armenpress reports citing the PM’s website.

Karen Karapetyan thanked for accepting the invitation to attend this meeting, expressing confidence that the Ambassadors carefully followed the recent inner-political developments in Armenia, and the Armenian foreign ministry has been in touch with them on a daily basis. The acting PM also thanked all countries and international structures which during this period made balanced calls and messages directed for easing the tension and the peaceful process of the events.

Karen Karapetyan assured that Armenia will remain committed to all its international commitments and obligations. He also responded to the questions of the meeting participants.

“I want to state that our country did everything to prevent violence and create an atmosphere of national solidarity, to return the public life to its normal course. I think this is the best evidence of the maturity of democracy and state thinking in Armenia. In my opinion Armenia sent a clear signal to the world that it has created stable state institutions, formed a democracy which today is moving forward steadily.

In these processes I specifically want to highlight the high professionalism, tolerance and dedicated service of the Police and security forces to the country.

I also want to highlight the role of our bright youth. This youth is our future, and they are going to be a stable base for building Armenia we dream of.

I want to state that Armenia will remain committed to all its international obligations and commitments, and we will make the necessary efforts to normally continue the ongoing reforms and other programs by the support of our partners.

All our state institutions will uninterruptedly continue their work to ensure the security and normal life of the Armenian citizens and guests which is a key indicator for the maturity of our statehood. The Armenian Armed Forces will continue to keep firm our borders, as well as to guarantee the security of Artsakh and its people.

I am confident that all our international partners will continue carefully following that Azerbaijan will have no illusions and will not make any adventurism by trying to take an advantage of the current situation in Armenia. This message should be clear to Azerbaijan.

The stability, security of our region derives both from our and international community’s interests.

I want to thank all countries and international structures which during this period made balanced calls and messages directed for easing the tension and the peaceful process of the events.

I think you are aware that soon talks will be held with Mr. Nikol Pashinyan during which we will try to find solutions. The agenda is open, and as the talks suppose, each side can make its proposals.

Regardless of everything, I once again want to state that all solutions should be civilized and logical, within the laws and the Constitution, and I assure you that I will do everything possible to ensure our people’s solidarity and unity and I don’t hide, I expect the same also from our partners”, the acting PM stated.



English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan



