April 24 important day also for France – Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. April 24 is a very important day for France, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told Armenpress on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“It’s very important to have a remembrance day for the 1915 victims. It’s an important day for France as this year April 24 is a national remembrance day. The Genocide remembrance day is not only a remembrance day of Armenians, but also it’s a universal remembrance day”, he said.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic, Australia’s state of New South Wales, 48 US states.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan