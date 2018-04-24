April 24 not only Armenian Genocide remembrance day, but a day to remind world about our demand – Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide has been commemorated in the Anthelias Cathedral on April 24, reports Armenpress.

Hundreds of people laid wreaths at the memorial dedicated to the Genocide victims.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia addressed the event participants, stating that April 24 is a day for self-recognition and self-consciousness of each Armenian.

“April 24 is not an ordinary day for Armenians on the calendar. It has become a pilgrimage, sacred day for Armenians. The national demand is the basis of the identity and existence of our people”, Catholicos Aram I said, adding that Turks were unable to kill the spirit of Armenians.

He said today the Armenian people are presented to the world as a progressive people. The whole world knows the truth that in 1915 the Ottoman Turkey committed a planned genocide against the Armenian people. Today even some Turkish intellectuals are talking about the historical reality.

“We remember our past. But today is not only an Armenian Genocide remembrance day, but also a day to remind the world about our demand, fair rights of our people. We cannot forget that Turkey has shed the blood of 1.5 million Armenians”, His Holiness Aram I said.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. On April 24, the country’s high-ranking officials and guests in Armenia visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

