Acting PM Karapetyan holds meeting with IDeA executives

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting April 24 with Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of IDeA Foundation (Initiatives for Development of Armenia), and Nubar Afeyan, member of the Board of Trustees of the foundation.

At the meeting the sides touched upon the domestic situation in the country and the process of the ongoing reforms which are carried out by the government, the acting PM’s office said.

Vardanyan and Afeyan presented ongoing and future projects of IDeA Foundation, including the preparation process for the upcoming Aurora humanitarian initiative event.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan