Moscow closely follows Armenia domestic developments - Russian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects that the situation in Armenia will be settled exclusively within the legal framework, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Grigory Karasin said at a meeting with Armenia’s Ambassador to Moscow Vardan Toghanyan on April 24.

The Ambassador presented information about the ongoing situation in Armenia following the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, TASS reported.

“The Russian side underlined that Moscow is closely following the domestic developments of Armenia and wish a speedy stabilization for the welfare of the brotherly Armenian people,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

“We hope that all existing contradictions will be settled exclusively in the legal framework”.

Urgent issues of the Armenian-Russian foreign political partnership were also discussed, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the ministry added.

