Turkey’s Erdogan makes another nonsense statement on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed another nonsense statement to the Istanbul-Armenians on April 24 – the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenpress reports.

The statement was read during the liturgy delivered at the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul.

Like previously, this year as well Erdogan once again emphasized the “common pain” traditional concept and stated: “It is Turkey’s conscientious and ethical responsibility to be aware of and share the pain of our Armenian citizens during the history”.

Erdogan, ignoring the fact that there is a constant hate speech and hostility towards Armenians in Turkey, said in the statement that “regardless of everything we will not allow any of our citizens to be subjected to discrimination due to faith, religion or beliefs”.

“I believe that our Armenian citizens will continue increasing their contribution to our cultural, social, political and commercial life. I ask you to avoid helping those who are trying to create hatred and hostility by damaging our common history. With these thoughts I again remember with respect the Ottoman Armenians who died during the First World War”, the message says.

It’s worth mentioning that such unaddressed statements distorting the historical facts by Turkey’s leader on April 24 are not something new.

Erdogan’s first statement on April 24 was back in 2014. In response to an inquiry of ARMENPRESS, then chief-of-staff of the Presidential administration Vigen Sargsyan [currently acting defense minister] particularly said:

“We must admit, that this is another, perhaps a more improved manifestation, of covering up and denying the crime of the Armenian Genocide. It contains all the same thesis of the Turkish propaganda machine, which everyone is well aware of – viewing the victim and the executor on the same level, distorting the reason-consequence link, and the call on forming the tools on revising the historic reality – which everyone knows. In reality, another thing is required from Turkey – to recognize history and unequivocally condemn the crimes which exist in it”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan