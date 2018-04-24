Acting PM Karen Karapetyan, business tycoon Samvel Karapetyan [no relation] discuss ongoing investment projects

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a meeting today in the government HQ in Yerevan with business tycoon Samvel Karapetyan [no relation], founder of Investors Club of Armenia and president of Tashir Group of Companies, the government’s press service.

The sides discussed the domestic situation in the country and also addressed the business environment and reforms in the economic sector.

In this context the acting PM and the businessman namely discussed the process of investment projects carried out by the Investors Club of Armenia. Samvel Karapetyan reassured that all projects which were launched will be continuous.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan