Czech Republic mourns April 24 with Armenian people – Ambassador Petr Mikyska

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Petr Mikyska, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia, hopes one day Turkey will accept the historical fact, reports Armenpress.

On April 24 the Ambassador visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of innocent victims.

“This day is important not only for Armenians, but also for the entire humanity since we all should remember the tragedy of the Armenian people. Perhaps it will sound a bit strange, but I am happy that last year my country recognized the Genocide. We are among the countries that mourns this day with the Armenian people”, the Ambassador said.

The Chamber of Deputies (lower house of the Parliament) of the Czech Republic approved on April 25, 2017, a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians in the Ottoman Turkey. The legislation condemns atrocities and massacres of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, as well as Nazi war crimes.

“The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic condemns the crimes against humanity carried out by the Nazis during the Second World War on the Jewish, Roma and Slavic populations in the controlled territories, the genocide of Armenians and other national and religious minorities in the Ottoman Empire during World War I,” reads the resolution, which passed with 104 votes.

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman government has been documented, recognized and acknowledged by eyewitness reports, laws, resolutions and the decisions of numerous states and international organizations.

There are numerous documents considering the massacres of the Armenian people as a pre-planned and thoroughly implemented act of genocide. Organizations like the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, a number of UN Committees, the World Council of Churches, MERCOSUR parliament and others acknowledged the Armenian Genocide.

Many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide: Uruguay is the first country that acknowledged the Genocide in 1965. The following countries have condemned and recognized the massacre of Armenians as a genocide based on international law: France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Uruguay, Argentina (2 laws, 5 resolutions), Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Canada, Vatican, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Australia’s state of New South Wales, 48 US states.

The Netherlands adopted a resolution reaffirming the recognition of the Armenian Genocide on February 22, 2018 according to which a representative of the country’s government must visit Armenia every five years to participate in the Genocide commemorative events. The first official, State Secretary of Finance of the Netherlands Menno Snel this year is attending the commemorative events.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan