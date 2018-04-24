Kremlin hopes stability will be maintained in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin is satisfied that the situation in Armenia is not destabilizing and hopes that stability will be maintained and political consensus will be reached in the country, TASS reports.

“Now we see that the situation is not destabilizing at all, and we are satisfied”, Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “What is happening in Yerevan, is a domestic affair of our Armenian friends, partners and allies. It is a very valuable partner for us, and we have quite broad ties both in the spheres of economy, culture and etc”.

“We hope that order and stability will be preserved in the country and soon in the foreseeable future a political configuration will be shaped that will become a consensus for all forces representing the Armenian people”, he said.

Peskov has said drawing parallels between the current events in Armenia and the past developments in Ukraine is inappropriate.

“I would not draw any parallels, because this is a totally different situation, and one can hardly draw direct parallels here”, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. According to Peskov, “of course, this situation [in Armenia] is yet to be analyzed, we are keeping a close eye on it”.

“Now I can say that any associations with Ukraine are inappropriate here”, Peskov stressed.

He also informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet held phone talks with both Serzh Sargsyan, who stepped down as Armenia’s prime minister, and acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan. Peskov reminded that Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev on April 23 held a phone talk with acting Armenian PM Karapetyan.



English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan