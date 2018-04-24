Reforms launched in Armed Forces should continue, says acting Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on April 24 held a meeting with acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, the government told Armenpress.

The acting PM said the Army has been and will remain under the state’s constant care and his personal spotlight. Karen Karapetyan said the reforms launched in the Armed Forces should continue, and everything must be done to constantly upgrade the Armed Forces and further strengthen the Army.

In his turn the acting defense minister reported that the Armed Forces continue fulfilling their duties with a great responsibility by ensuring the country’s defense and keeping the borders firm.

Vigen Sargsyan assured that the Armenian Army is capable of resisting any encroachment of the adversary and will give counter response in case of necessity.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan