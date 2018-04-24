Armenian Genocide must be discussed in Turkish parliament itself, says MP Paylan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan has once again voiced the need of the Turkish government’s facing of the truth on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Paylan spoke about the matter with Ozguruz news agency.

The HDP lawmaker mentioned that 103 years ago, 2,300,000 of the 14,000,000 population of the Ottoman Empire were Armenians, who lived in various cities, but overnight April 23-24 more than 250 Armenian scholars were arrested and exiled.

The lawmaker emphasized that this is the reason why April 24 is regarded as the day when the genocide began, thus the Armenian Genocide is commemorated on this day.

“As a ]Member of Parliament] of Turkey, I don’t want this great pain to become a subject for discussion in other countries, I want it to be included in the [parliament] agenda and be discussed there”, Paylan said, adding that this will ease the pain of those who suffered from the genocide, and will give a feeling of justice to others.

