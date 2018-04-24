Time for int’l recognition – Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made a statement on April 24 – the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Mkhitaryan issued the bilingual remark (English and Armenian) on his Facebook account.

“Yesterday Armenians showed to the world a great model of soft power and today they are demonstrating unity in remembering victims of the first Genocide of XXth Century - the Armenian Genocide.

It is time to internationally recognize this crime against humanity and to empower modern society’s commitment to prevent repetition of such atrocities. Our gratitude to dozen of countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide.”

Earlier on April 23, Mkhitaryan had weighed in on the Yerevan protests, calling for a peaceful solution.

“I am the son of my nation and I am very proud to be. The life of every single Armenian means more than everything to me. I therefore ask and call on everybody to show their intelligence and solve the situation in a peaceful way. My compatriots, I’m with you”, he said.

