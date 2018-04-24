EU supports efforts to settle current situation in Armenia through dialogue

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, commented on the recent events in Armenia, stating that they showed that these important values for Armenians are at the backbone of the Armenian-EU Agreement, reports Armenpress.

“We support the efforts to achieve through a dialogue the comprehensive settlement of the current political crisis. The European Union will support Armenia in deepening democracy, the rule of law, strengthening independence of judiciary, fight against corruption”, the EU Ambassador told reporters.

He said the EU will be with Armenia and the Armenian people all over the way. Asked what impact the recent events will have on the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Piotr Świtalski said the EU believes that we have a very ambitious agenda and will continue with the implementation of the CEPA. “These events showed that the values that are important for Armenians, are at the backbone of the Armenia-EU Agreement. We will work together with Armenia to implement the Agreement, even more vigorously than before”, Piotr Świtalski said.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan