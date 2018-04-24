PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Serzh Sargsyan’s courageous decision

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The PACE co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Giuseppe Galati (Italy, EPP/CD) and Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine, SOC), have reacted to the recent developments in Yerevan, Armenpress reports citing the PACE website.

“We welcome the courageous decision of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to resign from his post in order to defuse the mounting tensions in the country. We hope that this will lead to a new and constructive dialogue between all political forces in the country with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the current situation, in line with the relevant Constitutional provisions,” the co-rapporteurs said.

In the meanwhile they stressed that all who were detained while peacefully demonstrating should be released and the right to peaceful assembly should be fully respected. At the same time, they expressed concern at reports from the Ombudsman of increased hate speech and even incitement to violence against individuals on social media, and called for the fundamental rights of all citizens to be respected.

The co-rapporteurs announced that they will continue to follow developments in Yerevan closely.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan