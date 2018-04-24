US Ambassador commends Serzh Sargsyan’s leadership and difficult decision-making

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills highly appreciates the recent events in Armenia and their outcome – the demonstration of leadership and difficult decision-making by Serzh Sargsyan, Armenpress reports.

“Of behalf of the US government and people I want to praise the Armenian people for peacefully and worthily conducting their protest during the past week”, Ambassador Mills told reporters in the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.

He said the Police officers and representatives of security forces should also be praised who showed restraint and skillfulness during these ten days. “There have been credible reports on some violence cases against the protesters and reporters. An investigation on this cases is necessary, and the perpetrators must be punished according to the law”, the diplomat said.

Richard Mills also praised former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who, according to him, listening to the voice of the Armenian people made a decision to resign.

The US Ambassador expressed their commitment and readiness to continue the work with the temporary government of Armenia and the one which will be formed in the future. “Now it’s important for the people to come to a common ground in this peaceful environment and to be able to determine their further actions. I have a positive attitude in terms of what achievements the people can have”, Richard Mills noted.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“The situation has several solutions, but I will not take any of them. That is not mine. I am leaving office of the country’s leader, of Prime Minister”, Serzh Sargsyan said in a statement.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan