Sochi Security Conference to be attended by representatives of more than 100 countries


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The high-level international meeting, the Sochi Security Conference, will be attended by representatives of more than 100 countries, TASS reports.

The event will take place on April 25-26.

The conference will be attended by secretaries of security councils, ministers, advisors and assistants to presidents and prime ministers, heads of special services. On April 24 the conference participants will hold bilateral talks.

