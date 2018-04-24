Armenia showed how disagreements can be solved by maintenance of constitutional norms – Russian official

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Andrey Klishas, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State-Building, commented on the ongoing political developments in Armenia, stating that the situation was solved by the maintenance of all constitutional norms which speaks about the maturity of democratic institutions in the country.

“The fact that the political crisis in Armenia was solved by the country’s political forces independently and through the maintenance of constitutional norms speaks about the maturity of democratic institutions in the country”, Andrey Klishas told RIA Novosti.

He said this situation is a good example on how it is possible to solve the major disagreements within the public based on law and constitution.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“The situation has several solutions, but I will not take any of them. That is not mine. I am leaving office of the country’s leader, of Prime Minister”, Serzh Sargsyan said in a statement.

